FREE PODCAST 5/31 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (5-24-11) Randy Savage’s and WWE Hall of Fame politics, Alex Riley, Miz, Punk with callers & emails (112 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback episode (5-24-11) of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast,Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net take calls for an hour discussing Randy Savage and WWE Hall of Fame politics, Miz’s character, Alex Riley’s potential, C.M. Punk’s discontent with the WWE schedule, the previous night’s Raw, and in the VIP Aftershow, they discuss the TNA Wrestling Matters campaign, last week’s Impact, Christian’s character developments, and more.

