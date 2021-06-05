News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling and JP of Grappl talk BritWres+, how Cricket and Euros leak into wrestling, PAC, AEW’s Ogogo opportunity, more (166 min)

June 5, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Will and JP join Rich and discuss fatherhood reminisces, the opportunity AEW missed by not having their hour “Rampage” show hit the missed weekend afternoon market, the issues in Cricket and Euros soccer, continued development of Anthony Ogogo and the Brit side of Britwres+, Will Ospreay’s injury and fallout from the RevPro side of the ledger, lack of energy for Shingo-Okada, and more.

