FREE PODCAST 6/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (7-1-11) Ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini talks Punk’s Pipe Bomb Promo in-depth, Sting’s new character, Savage Hall of Fame, more (108 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from ten years ago (7-1-2011). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former WWE creative team member (2009-2010) John Piermarini who discusses the C.M. Punk promo in-depth with insight from a former writer who has worked with Punk and Vince McMahon. They also take live calls mostly on the Punk promo, but other topics too. They also react to the new Sting character in TNA, plus Keller opens with a commentary on last night’s Impact.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO