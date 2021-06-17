News Ticker

Major Hell in a Cell match moved to this week’s Smackdown

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 17, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Universal Championship has been moved from Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV event to this week’s Smackdown. The match will take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Rey Mysterio took to Twitter and declared that he wanted to have the match early. Reigns responded and accepted.

Other announced matches for tomorrow’s show include King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins, and Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez vs. Kevin Owens & Big E.

