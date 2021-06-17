Major Hell in a Cell match moved to this week’s Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Universal Championship has been moved from Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV event to this week’s Smackdown. The match will take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Rey Mysterio took to Twitter and declared that he wanted to have the match early. Reigns responded and accepted.

Sunday. Friday. Any day.

Makes no difference to me. It'll be my pleasure to disgrace what's left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell! My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork. I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare! @WWE #Smackdown https://t.co/DSzd33gluA — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 18, 2021

Other announced matches for tomorrow’s show include King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins, and Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez vs. Kevin Owens & Big E.

