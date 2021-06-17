6/17 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Against All Odds fallout, Rhino vs. Kojima, TJP vs. Black Taurus, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JUNE 17, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown

-Recap video featuring clips of the Against All Odds show and the Don Callis/Scott D’Amore split.

-Gia Miller was outside of Scott D’Amore’s office. She knocked on the door but there was no answer. Moose came up and pounded on the door. Scott answered and Moose demanded a rematch at Slammiversary. Scott said a lot of people are pissed and the Anthem board is sending someone to the Impact Zone to resolve the title issue. Scott said Moose would just have to wait and Scott closed the door. Moose walked away and said that he would make Scott make the time.

-The show opening video aired.

(1) TJP (w/Fallah Bahh) vs. BLACK TAURUS (w/Crazzy Steve)

TJP took Taurus down, but Taurus reversed it. TJP dropkicked Taurus. They had a quick paced exchange, which included arm drags. Taurus head-butted TJP. Taurus gave TJP a backbreaker. Taurus worked on TJP’s back. Taurus clotheslined TJP. TJP finally made a comeback with a rana and a crossbody block. TJP gave Taurus the boot wash, followed by a DDT. TJP hit a dive over the top rope to the floor on Bahh, Steve, and Taurus. TJP then splashed Taurus for the win.

WINNER: TJP in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Short match, but fun while it lasted. They worked well together.)

Moose attacked TJP after the match. He went to ringside and threw a chair in the ring. He took the mic and told Scott D’Amore he would make him have time for Moose. Security came to ringside and Moose said he would hurt all of them. Chris Sabin came in and attacked Moose with the chair. Moose bailed up the ramp. Sabin took the mic and said he was looking for a fight tonight. Moose retreated to the back as Sabin’s music played.

-Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, and Madman Fulton were backstage with a camera looking on secretly. Ace urged Rohit to move on from their match at Against All Odds. Ace said they should get on the same page and level the playing field at Slammiversary. They shook hands and agreed. Rohit said he also had an ace up his sleeve. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Chris Sabin backstage. Sabin said “who do you think you are, Moose?” Sabin said maybe the real wrestling gods sent Sabin there to humble Moose. Sabin challenged Moose to a match at Slammiversary.

-D’Lo and Josh appeared on camera. They talked about the Sabin/Moose situation and ran down the matches for the show tonight.

(2) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. MADMAN FULTON (w/Ace Austin)

Fulton took the early advantage, but Alexander clotheslined him over the top rope. Fulton caught Alexander coming back in the ring and suplexed him to the mat, followed by a headbutt. Alexander threw Fulton outside the ring. Fulton picked up Alexander and dropped him on the ring apron. [c]

Fulton continued on offense. Fulton landed a series of punches on Alexander, then choked him over the middle rope. Ace Austin attacked Alexander from the outside. Alexander made a comeback. Alexander hit Fulton with a roaring elbow and followed up with a piledriver for the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Solid action. It was good to see Alexander get a win over a bigger opponent, as I would like to see him challenge for the Impact World Championship as well. The post-match angle set the stage further for the Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary.)

Ace attacked Alexander after the match. Petey Williams ran in and attacked Ace. Rohit ran in and attacked Petey. Trey Miguel attacked Rohit. Shera ran in and attacked Trey Miguel and Petey. Alexander and Shera brawled. Shera choke slammed Alexander. Shera, Rohit, Ace, Fulton raised each other’s arms in victory as Ace’s music played.

-The hidden camera showed Deonna Purrazzo arguing with Susan and Kimber Lee. Deonna said things haven’t been going to plan for months. Susan said Deonna wouldn’t be champion without them. Deonna said she was done with both of them and walked off. Susan called her a typical degenerate millennial. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed W. Morrissey backstage. Morrissey talked about how Willie Mack wasn’t able to help Rich Swann and how Eddie Edwards didn’t help Kojima win. He said the only person he could trust is himself.

(3) STEVE MACLIN vs. JASON PAGE

This was Maclin’s debut in Impact. D’Lo talked about Maclin’s military background and said that Maclin refused to talk to them. Maclin hit Page with a shotgun elbow, then choked Page over the middle rope. Maclin suplexed Page on the top rope. Page made a brief comeback but Maclin hit him with a hard clothesline and rapid fire elbows. Maclin put Page away with a forward suplex.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An effective, old-fashioned squash. Maclin had good presence and intensity. This was a good showcase for him. I’m looking forward to more appearances.)

-The secret camera was back. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering were arguing in the locker room. Grace said that Rachael really only talked to Tenille Dashwood, then she stormed off. [c]

-Gia Miller was outside of Kenny Omega’s dressing room. She knocked on the door and Don Callis walked out. Gia talked about Scott D’Amore and Callis being at odds. Callis said you can love someone but still have disagreements. He said that he and Scott have different skillsets. He said that Scott has empathy for wrestlers, but he doesn’t. He said he doesn’t know most of their names and he sees them as numbers on a spreadsheet. He said that someone has to be the heavy. Callis said they’ve talked about getting rid of Sami Callihan many times and he simply ripped the bandage off. Gia asked if he was worried about the Anthem representative coming. He said the rep was probably there to thank Callis. He said the rep should be bringing him a gift basket, then he wished Gia a good day and walked off.

(4) TENILLE DASHWOOD (w/Kaleb) vs. RACHAEL ELLERING

Tenille tried to give Rachael a t-shirt of her and Kaleb. Rachael backed Tenille into the corner. Tenille had Rachael in a headlock, but Rachael got out of it. They traded armlocks. Rachael took Tenille to the mat. Rachael continued to work on the arm. Rachael controlled Tenille on the mat. Rachael hit Tenille with a flying forearm. Tenille moved out of the way of a charge. Kaleb grabbed Rachael’s leg to keep her in the corner.

Tenille tried to hit a cannonball, but Rachael rolled out of the ring. They brawled on the floor. Kaleb took pictures with his phone. Tenille whipped Rachael into the guardrail. Rachael made it back in the ring. Tenille landed a splash for a two count. Rachael made a comeback with chops and punches. Rachael got a senton for a two count. Tenille hit Rachael with a strong clothesline. Rachael got a spinebuster for a two count.

Tenille threw Rachael in the corner and followed with a splash. Rachael hit a series of forearms and took Tenille down. Kaleb distracted Rachael with his ring light and Tenille rolled up Rachael for the win.

WINNER: Tenille Dashwood in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good back and forth match that really picked up at the end. Perhaps we are headed to a three-way match with Rachael, Tenille, and Jordynne at Slammiversary.)

TJP and Fallah Bahh knocked on Scott D’Amore’s door. Decay walked out of the office. Steve said they were frustrated with their last encounter. TJP said they have unfinished business. Bahh said he should take on Steve. Steve said it sounded delightful. [c]

-Fire N Flava backstage promo. Tasha Steelz bragged about being the best team in Impact. They stopped a guy who was sweeping. They asked him who was the baddest tag team in Impact history. He said his name was Dan and he had just started today. They walked away. They approached a guy pushing a trash container and asked him the same question. He said he couldn’t help them. Rosemary appeared from behind. They argued and Fire N Flava backed away… right into Havok. Rosemary threw Tasha into the wall. Rosemary and Havok threw Kiera into the trash. Rosemary and Havok walked off as Fire N Flava recovered. Kiera pulled out a trash bag that was labeled “Mickie”.

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Chris Sabin vs. Bully Ray

-Kojima was shown backstage warming up with Eddie Edwards. [c]

(5) RHINO (w/Eric Young & Deaner & Joe Doering) vs. SATOSHI KOJIMA (w/Eddie Edwards)

Rhino took Kojima down at the start. Kojima fired back with forearms, but Rhino knocked him down again. Rhino punched Kojima in the corner. Kojima took Rhino down with a back elbow and an elbow drop. Rhino rolled out of the ring and regrouped with his teammates. [c]

Rhino had the advantage coming out of the break. Kojima made a comeback with a series of chops in the corner. Kojima connected with a running forearm. Kojima landed a series of forearms. Rhino came back with a clothesline and an elbow. Kojima DDT’d Rhino. Rhino came back with a belly-to-belly suplex. Kojima avoided a gore, then hit a cutter. Kojima hit a lariat for the win.

WINNER: Satoshi Kojima in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun, hard hitting, back and forth match. With the victory, Eddie and Kojima get a shot at the tag team titles next week.)

-D’Lo and Josh appeared on camera and ran down the matches for next week:

Violent by Design vs. Satoshi Kojima & Eddie Edwards

Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary

Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Trey Miguel & Petey Williams

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan

-Sami Callihan was ranting in the ring. He yelled for Don Callis and Kenny Omega to get their “bitch asses” out there. [c]

-Security was in the ring trying to stop Sami Callihan. Scott D’Amore walked down the ramp and called off security. Scott entered the ring and said he was on Sami’s side. He said what happened to Sami was unfair and wrong. He said the Anthem contact person is in the building. He urged Sami to have faith in him that they would get things fixed. Sami called himself the soul of the company. He agreed to do things Scott’s way. The lights went out and Sami was gone when the lights returned.

Don Callis walked to the ring. He said you can’t fix crazy and no amount of therapy could help Sami. Scott said that Callis overstepped his bounds. Callis said that Scott had a soft spot for the wrestlers and they were better than them. Callis said the wrestlers were garbage and the tools to make them money. Callis said he fired Sami for Scott’s sake. Scott argued that Callis did it for Omega. Tommy Dreamer’s music hit and he walked in the ring.

Scott told Dreamer this isn’t the time to tell him he was wrong. Callis told Dreamer to go back to the bingo hall in Philadelphia. Dreamer said he was the person who Anthem sent. Callis called him a stooge. Dreamer said that Sami had been reinstated by him and the board. Dreamer said that someone else needs to be fired. Dreamer said it was the hardest decision he had to make. Dreamer addressed Scott and said changes needed to be made. After some build, he finally revealed that it was Don Callis that was being fired. Callis said he was the only one here who does what needs to be done. He yelled and said this place was going to hell. Callis walked backstage angry.

Sami stopped Callis when he stepped backstage. Sami said Callis wasn’t EVP anymore and picked at his lapels. Sami said he would take out the one person who Callis loved the most and bash his brains in. Sami walked off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A nice reset show after Against All Odds. Matches for Slammiversary are starting to slowly come together. The in-ring action for tonight was decent and I enjoyed the Steve Maclin debut and the Fire N Flava segment. The end segment was predictable, but still fun to watch unfold. Everyone played their part well.

