FREE PODCAST 6/17 – WKPWP – WWE Hell in a Cell Preview & Takeover Review: Sam Roberts joins Wade to give on-site perspective on NXT Takeover “In Your House” and preview Sunday’s WWE PPV (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Sam Roberts for a PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. They discuss the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV line-up and the hype going into it including Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio, Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte, and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. Sam also gives an in-person perspective on last Sunday’s NXT Takeover “In Your House” including the reactions of the largest crowd in Capitol Wrestling Centre history to the wrestlers after 15 months of having no crowd or much smaller crowds.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO