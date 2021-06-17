THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 6/17: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling coming out of Against All Odds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: W. Morrissey

Morrissey (formerly Big Cass in WWE) has been an impressive heel presence since making his debut in Impact recently. With wins this week over Willie Mack in the main event of the Impact TV show and a win over former Impact World Champion Rich Swann at Against All Odds, Morrissey seems to be on an upward trajectory in Impact.

Match of the Week: Kenny Omega vs. Moose

This match lived up to my lofty expectations. The action-packed main event of the Against All Odds show took place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville (the recent home of all AEW events) with Tony Schiavone, Don Callis, and Scott D’Amore on commentary. Although the end result was never really in doubt, Omega and Moose still had an excellent match, with Omega winning after the Young Bucks got involved. The post-match angle involved Sami Callihan showing up and being “fired” by Don Callis, which should be followed up on upcoming episodes of Impact TV.

Impact TV Results (6/10/21):

-Rosemary beat Havok

-Tasha Steelz beat Kimber Lee

-Trey Miguel & Petey Williams beat Rohit Raju & Chris Bey

-Eddie Edwards beat Joe Doering by DQ

-W. Morrissey beat Willie Mack

Against All Odds Results:

-Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer beat The Good Brothers in a Street Fight

-Joe Doering beat Satoshi Kojima

-Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel ended in a no-contest

-W. Morrissey beat Rich Swann

-Tenille Dashwood beat Jordynne Grace

-Fire N Flava beat Kimber Lee & Susan

-Deaner & Rhino beat Decay

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Rosemary

-Kenny Omega beat Moose

In the News:

Impact is bringing back its first Ultimate X Match in two years at Slammiversary. Josh Alexander will defend the X Division Title against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, and Petey Williams. The show takes place on July 17th on PPV.

Merch Update:

Autographed items from the Against All Odds show were added to Impact’s eBay page, including a frying pan, cookie sheet, and steel chair that were used in the Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer Street Fight match.

Coming Up:

With Against All Odds in the rearview mirror, it’s on to one of Impact’s biggest shows of the year, Slammiversary. Scheduled for this week’s TV show are:

-The situation with Sami Callihan being “fired” will be addressed

-Steve Maclin debuts

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino

-Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachael Ellering

-TJP vs. Black Taurus

