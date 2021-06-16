Best WWE Moment category returns for 2021 ESPYS

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today that the “Best WWE Moment” category will return for the 2021 ESPYS award ceremony this summer.

The ESPYS, ESPN’s award ceremony focused on sports, determines award winners based on fan vote, and this is no different. However, unlike other categories with four nominees, the WWE category has a slight twist.

There are 16 WWE moments to choose, but they’re paired off in eight individual matchups, basically a 16-moment bracket. Fans vote for which event was more momentous, whittling the field down until eventually, one moment wins.

The matchups are:

Dominik Mysterio makes hi in-ring debut with his father in his corner vs. Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown and aligns with Paul Heyman

Pat McAfee confronts and punts Adam Cole vs. Goldberg returns to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Keith Lee ends Cole’s record 403-day reign as NXT Champion vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair become the first Black women to main event WrestleMania

Edge becomes the third person to win the Royal Rumble as the first entrant vs Kevin Owens gives Logan Paul a Stunner

Banks wins the Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell vs. Randy Orton sets The Fiend on fire

Undertaker’s final farewell vs. Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Championship

Bayley turns on Banks vs. Bad Bunny teams with Damian Priest and hits a “Bunny Destroyer”

Belair sets record for longest time in Women’s Royal Rumble match victory vs. The Miz cashes in at Elimination Chamber, becomes first two-time Grand Slam Champion

You can vote for your choices here.

Reigns won the 2019 award for his return promo announcing his leukemia was in remission.

The ESPYS will take place July 10 at 8 ET on ABC and will be hosted by Anthony Mackie.

