WWE hires new writer for NXT, rehires live event producer

WWE has hired a new writer for NXT. George Carroll, who has worked with multiple wrestling companies in the past including ROH, Evolve, NJPW, and most recently MLW where he served as Senior Talent Coordinator, is now part of the NXT writing team. Carroll was backstage at Tuesday’s NXT TV taping last night. Carroll confirmed the news on his Facebook page.

WWE also made another hire bringing back John D’Amico as Director, Production Management for live events. PWInsider is reporting that he is being brought back on a full-time basis. D’Amico was released in September 2020 as part of budget cuts.