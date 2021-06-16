NXT HITS & MISSES 6/15: Samoa Joe Returns As Regal’s Enforcer, Breezango vs. Imperium, Baxter vs. Kushida, Million Dollar Coronation, Kai & Gonzalez vs. Carter & Catanzaro, GYV vs. Ciampa & Thatcher in Tornado Tag, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WILLIAM REGAL’S ANNOUNCEMENT

Regal cut a heartfelt promo that recapped his time in NXT, from the announce desk to the position of GM. For the successes of all the NXT Takeovers in various cities across the US and Canada. He said that he feels like he’s given us everything he can and isn’t capable of giving us what he deserves anymore. Karrion Kross cut him off as it appeared like he was about to retire from the GM role. Kross cutting Regal, a beloved character, down by calling him pathetic for crying was a brilliant heat builder.

Samoa Joe coming out and saying that he would decline the position of GM was not the answer I expected. Rather he gave Regal a massive pep talk and gave Regal an offer. To become Regal’s enforcer to ensure that he receives the respect from everyone in the company. Regal agreed as long as Joe would not compete in the ring and wouldn’t lay a hand on anyone unless provoked. Joe stepped right up to Kross and demanded he leave the ring, “Tick Tock, young Champion.”

Hearing a live crowd break out in “Joe is gonna kill you!” chants literally gave me goosebumps. We’ve heard live chants now for awhile, but none of them resonated with me like this. This is a big deal, and having Joe back on the brand could certainly pump some of that old school NXT blood this show we still call NXT. Perhaps Grumpy Tom Stoup, one of my co-hosts on PWT Talks NXT, may not be so grumpy much longer? We get Regal and Samoa Joe on the same show!

Nah. Who am I kidding? I don’t know if Grumpy Tom is ready for his face turn yet.

Verdict: HIT

BREEZANGO vs. IMPERIUM

This was your average Breezango vs. Imperium matchup with the exception of Imperium laying a banner with their team name across Breeze after pinning him. Not much to say about the match itself, it wasn’t a bad tag match but it was certainly an NXT tag match. Formulaic.

Walter is one of the most imposing forces in WWE on paper, champion of his brand for 800+ days. His faction is… well.. not so impressive on paper. If this leads to a push of Aichner and Barthel to look a bit more dominant and imposing like their leader, I’m all for it.

Where this match just kind of existed for me, not really grabbing me outside of the banner-finish, I’m stuck giving it a miss.

Verdict: MISS

SAMOA JOE BREAKS UP THE FIGHT

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were brawling backstage without any of the officials able to really separate them. Joe came in and immediately took out KOR and put Cole to sleep. Talk about an equalizer.

While this made for some great TV, this said something bigger to me. If they let Joe get that physically involved then he must be cleared to wrestle. Where he was specifically told he will not compete as Regal’s equalizer, that means he’ll absolutely compete when the time is right. He’s cleared, he’s gotta be.

Verdict: HIT

TREY BAXTER vs. KUSHIDA – NXT CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Trey Baxter was given a quick intro video before his entrance where he was able to introduce himself to the audience. He didn’t say much, and he was a bit stiff in his delivery. However, I was rather impressed with what we saw out of him between the ropes.

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but he reminded me of a dollar store version of Buddy Murphy. A similar ring style and a look that looks too similar that it can’t not be ripped off. I mean all of that as a compliment, because with a bit more polish I think he could be pretty good.

When KOR showed up before the commercial break, the first thing that went through my mind was “Oh, Kyle couldn’t win the big one so he’s here to challenge for the purple one”. He ate the loss at Takeover: IYH2 and now he’s seemingly in contention for the lowest singles title on the brand? Not to knock the Cruiserweight title, as I feel its stock has been raised with the last two champions. But to go from the main event to the Cruiserweight scene doesn’t look good in my opinion.

Verdict: Match – HIT. Post Match Angle – MISS

MILLION DOLLAR CORONATION

How convenient, LA Knight literally pulled into the parking lot the moment his music hit! Talk about coincidental timing!

This was everything it should have been. LA Knight sucking up to DiBiase and then attacking him. Teddy can still take a pretty decent bump too for his age! Not only did this brutal attack on LA Knight get him a bunch of heat, we got Grimes to make the save and dispose of the new Millon Dollar Champion. He told Knight that he crossed the line and now he’s gonna pay.

I’m completely on board with this and cannot wait to see where this goes next week.

Verdict: HIT

RAQUEL GONZALEZ & DAKOTA KAI vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KACY CATANZARO

It was great to see Kacy & Kayden back on TV once again after months off our screens. Kacy & Karter looked like they hadn’t missed a step and got more offense in than I expected on their opponents. Why Raquel Gonzalez needs to be in the hunt for the Tag Titles while Women’s Champion is beyond me. Now the women’s singles division is held up while Raquel is focused elsewhere.

Verdict: Match – HIT. Raquel being Champ & Tag Title Contender – MISS

IO SHIRAI DOESN’T GET HER “WAY”

Shirai came to the ring to address the audience and was about to reveal her next target when The Way’s Candace LaRae interrupted her allowing for Indi Hartwell to attack Shirai from behind. Zoey Stark wound up making the save for Shirai, giving Shirai an ally against the Way.

I would expect to see this new duo wind up challenging for The Way’s tag team titles, or at the very least challenging Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the number one contendership for them.

Verdict: HIT

GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS vs. TIMOTHY THATCHER & TOMASSO CIAMPA – TORNADO TAG

When was the last time we saw a tornado tag match in WWE? While I don’t want to see this stipulation often, it was perfect for these four men. They are all brawlers and they wanted to do just that – brawl.

There was no two ways about it, this was billed to be a fight and I think they delivered. No weapons, no tags, just four guys looking to see who the best team is. A lot of false finishes and submission offense galore in this incredibly physical matchup.

The finish involved Ciampa and Thatcher putting James Drake in an Armbar and ankle lock to get him to tap. Easily the match of the night for me, and I can’t wait to see what this brings for Thatcher and Ciampa.

Verdict: HIT