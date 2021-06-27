FREE PODCAST 6/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Omega vs. Jungle Boy, Konnan’s odd promo, Bunny vs. Statlander, live callers & emails (143 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol, a former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist (circa 1990) to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss Kenny Omega’s AEW Title defense against Jungle Boy, does Jungle Boy have enough of a personality showing to grow into a top tier star, the joy of Rusev’s promos, Kris Statlander vs. Bunny, Konnan’s odd promo opposite Tully Blanchard, the always-interesting dysfunction of the AEW announce team, and more with live callers and emails.

