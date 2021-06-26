News Ticker

Coffin match added to AEW Dynamite: Road Rager

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 26, 2021

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling
Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match has officially been announced for AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

On tonight’s special Saturday edition of Dynamite, Page defeated Bear Bronson. After the match, Page cracked the microphone and said that pinning Allin wasn’t enough for him. Page said he wanted to put a nail in his coffin and then challenged him to a Coffin Match.

AEW Dynamite: Road Rager will happen live July 7 on TNT. The other announced match on the show is Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match.

