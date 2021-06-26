FREE PODCAST 6/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Chris Maitland talks six-man tag glory in New Japan, Susan and Co. in Impact, Joey Janela a creative fountain, more (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Chris returns and discusses the current reign of the CHAOS trio of Ishii, Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi including how they follow the tried-and-true tradition of solid teammates, how AEW can jump into the action, Joey Janela’s busy week and how it was an example of the creative juices that can also help AEW, NXT’s authority level family dynamics, Chris’s thoughts on the Diamond Mine, and a quick conversation on FX’s “Dave” and how his focus on comedy could work in pro wrestling.

