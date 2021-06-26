6/18 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Omega vs. Jungle Boy for AEW Title, Hangman vs. Hobbs, Bear Bronson vs. All Ego, Statlander vs. Bunny

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

JUNE 26, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-Ross introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. They cut to a clip from earlier in the day of Alex Marvez saying he was standing by to interview Sammy Guevera. Sammy miraculously then appeared behind him at that very moment and Marvez acted surprised (“Speaking of the devil!”) Shawn Spears, hiding behind a semi, bashed Guevara with a chair. Ross said they are wrestling next Wednesday, if Guevara is able.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. POWERHOUSE HOBBS

Taz joined the commentators.