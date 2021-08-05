FREE PODCAST 8/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor: Eli Isom talks about his path to ROH and current run with the company, Ryan and Tyler discuss wrestling news, first three matches of ROH Women’s Championship Tournament, more (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, ROH talent Eli Isom joins Ryan and talks about his path to ROH and his current run with the company, along with rapid-fire questions. Ryan and Tyler also talk about all the huge news in the week of wrestling outside of ROH, and they break down the first three matches of the Women’s Championship Tournament that aired on this week’s Ring of Honor television.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO