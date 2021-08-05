THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 8/5: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling coming out of Homecoming

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Eddie Edwards

At Homecoming, Eddie ended W. Morrissey’s undefeated streak in a Hardcore Match that saw Eddie get the pin after connecting with the Boston Knee Party. With Eddie’s renewed push and huge fan support since the return of live audiences, could we see a title shot against Kenny Omega in his future?

Match of the Week: Moose vs. Chris Sabin

The main event of last week’s TV show saw Moose avenge his loss to Sabin at Slammiversary. Moose scored the victory in nine minutes after hitting the spear. Sabin attacked Moose after the match, which led to a pull-apart. A third match in the series should be right around the corner.

Impact TV Results (7/29/21):

-The Good Brothers beat Jay White & Chris Bey

-Taylor Wilde beat Kaleb with a K

-Finjuice & Fallah Bahh & No Way beat Rohit Raju & Shera & Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

-Rich Swann & Willie Mack beat Deaner & Rhino

-Moose beat Chris Sabin

Homecoming Results (7/31/21):

-Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt beat Alisha & Hernandez

-Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona beat Jordynne Grace & Petey Williams

-Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering beat Brian Myers & Missy Hyatt

-Rosemary & Crazzy Steve beat Tasha Steelz & Fallah Bahh

-Deaner beat Willie Mack

-Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt beat Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona

-Rosemary & Crazzy Steve beat Rachael Ellering & Tommy Dreamer

-Josh Alexander beat Black Taurus

-Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt beat Rosemary & Crazzy Steve to win the Homecoming tournament

-Eddie Edwards beat W. Morrissey

In the News:

-Impact launched its new tiered You Tube membership service. For 99 cents a month, fans can watch the Impact TV show on You Tube. For $4.99 a month, fans can watch the Impact episodes, plus original content featuring The Good Brothers, Josh Alexander, Sami Callihan, and D’Lo Brown, every Impact/TNA PPV in history, access to the current “Big Four” Impact PPVs 30 days after they air, and other perks. The Impact TV show will no longer stream on Twitch.

-Impact Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers will defend the belts against Dark Order on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

-Impact’s Jordynne Grace recently set four state and national powerlifting records at the World Natural Powerlifting Championship in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Coming Up:

The post-Homecoming edition of Impact TV includes:

-Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Frankie Kazarian & Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan

-Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson

-Fire N Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

-Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

