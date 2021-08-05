VIP AUDIO 8/5 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Best in the World – The artistry of C.M. Punk, part one (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The artistry of C.M. Punk, part one. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and breaks down the artistic history of C.M. Punk and how his success as an artist has made him as hot of a commodity as he is in wrestling. Specific discussion points include Punk’s reputation, aura and confidence as a star, overall presentation and WWE presentation, in-ring acumen, versatility as a character, premiere artistic skill on the microphone, and more. Enjoy!

