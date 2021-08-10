7/27 NXT ON USA REPORT: Lindberg’s Report on Cole & KOR’s face to face, Breakout Tournament, Ilja Dragunov’s appearance, Gonzalez Speaks on Kai’s Betrayal, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

August 10, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-NXT started with a video package looking at Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross’ feud, a Ilja Dragunov teaser and an announcement that Raquel Gonzalez will address Dakota Kai’s betrayal.

-Vic Joseph announced Ember Moon cannot compete and was replaced with Dakota Kai in the following match.

-Kai made her way to the ring and grabbed a mic. She called out Gonzalez and said to watch, she was about to defeat the undefeated Sarray.

[1] DAKOTA KAI vs. SARRAY

Sarray went for a handshake and Kai slapped her hand away. The two locked up and traded wrist locks, waist locks and arm wrenches for the first minute or so. Kai whipped Sarray to the mat by her hair and whipped her into the corner. Sarray springboarded over Kai and stomped Kai in the corner. Kai reversed, but Sarray reversed with a springboard armdrag. She gave Kai a massive body slam and then put her into a submission finisher. Kai pulled Sarray’s hair to escape.

Kai covered Sarray for two, and then used the bottom rope to choke Sarray. Snapmare and a kick to Sarray’s back, and Kai covered once again for two. Kai hit a suplex and float over into a pin, for two. Sarray escaped and locked in a modified single leg crab. Kai escaped as they cut to commercial. (c)

In a picture-in-picture break, Kai spent the entirety of it on offense.

Sarray planted Kai with a suplex and double stomp for a two count. Sarray hit another bridging German Suplex for two, really amping herself up after Kai kicked out once again. Kai reversed and stomped Sarray’s face in the corner, covered for two. Sarray hit a scorpion kick and then a dropkick to a sitting Kai. She went for a second dropkick, but Kai moved sending Sarray into the ropes and both women laying.

Raquel Gonzalez was shown arriving at the arena.

The two women traded pin attempts, Kai hit big boot to Sarray in the corner and covered for the win.

WINNER: Dakota Kai in 13:50

-After the match Raquel ran in and chased Kai out of the ringside area. She grabbed a mic and told Kai that she would never be the NXT Women’s champion. If she wanted a chance at the belt, all she needed to do was ask. At Takeover, she promised to tear Kai apart.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Sarray looked relatively strong against Kai, ultimately losing to the number one contender. One wonders if Ember was cleared if Sarray would have taken the loss or not. However, this kept Kai looking strong coming into Takeover and her match against Gonzalez. My question though, why did Gonzalez rush to the ring and chase Kai off rather than just beat her senseless if she was that angry?)

-Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell were on their first Date. Indi was shown at the Gargano house getting ready, with Candice LaRae and Johnny Gargano sitting at their kitchen table upset that they needed to try and make this work. Lumis showed up with flowers and rang the doorbell. Gargano let him inside, and he stoically entered Gargano stared at Lumis and asked him what his intentions were. Lumis said nothing. Gargano told Lumis to have her home by 10pm and no funny business. Lumis and Indi then left for their date. Gargano and LaRae got in their car and followed.

-Hit Row were shown in the back of a U-Haul with a barrel of fire inside. They told Legado that stealing his grill was like disrespecting their culture. They then threw a Luchador mask into the fire and laughed.

-Ilja Dragunov made his first NXT appearance to promote his match against Walter for the NXT UK Title at Takeover. He cut an impassioned promo saying that his strength has been put into his fists, and he will do the unthinkable. Dethrone Walter from his NXT UK Throne. Pete Dunne confronted Dragunov and said that he owed Dunne a big thank you for putting the NXT UK brand on the map and carrying Europe on his back. Dragunov said that he was here because he gave everything he had and said that he was going to do something never did and defeat Walter. He then challenged Dunne tonight, which Dunne accepted.