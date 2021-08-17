News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins: Summerslam hype, Goldberg-Lashley face-off, R-K-Bro reunites, live callers, emails (136 min)

August 17, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. It includes analysis of the latest Summerslam developments including the Goldberg-Bobby Lashley face-to-face segment, the hype for the Raw Women’s Title match, R-K-Bro reuniting, where Omos is heading, Drew McIntyre off course, Raw’s weak announcing, the repetitiveness of the Raw format, and more.

