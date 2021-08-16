FREE PODCAST 8/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Robert Vallejos recaps most recent events in PFL and Bellator, previews upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum, more (42 min)

News Ticker

August 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos goes at it solo and gives a quick recap of the most recent events in the PFL and Bellator. Robert also takes a quick look at the upcoming events in both Bellator and the PFL, and gives a preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum. The show closes with Robert taking a look at the current landscape of Pro Wrestling, including a big week for both AEW and WWE.

