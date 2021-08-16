VIP AUDIO 8/16 – New Japan Resurgence PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Fann): In-depth on Tanahashi vs. Archer main event, thoughts on Ospreay’s return, overall thoughts on rest of the card and other surprises, more (44 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the New Japan Resurgence PPV roundtable for New Japan’s first live event held in the U.S. in a year and a half. They discuss the show starting with the main event of Lance Archer defending the IWGP U.S. Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi and then working their way backwards through the card. They highlight the surprise appearance of Will Ospreay and what his presence on New Japan Strong means going forward. Radican and Fann discuss the entire card in depth, and the ramifications of the angles as it relates to New Japan’s presence in the U.S.

