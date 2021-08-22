VIP AUDIO 8/21 – WKH – WWE Summerslam PPV Review: Full rundown of highlights, finishes, star ratings, angles including returns of Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of WWE Summerslam headlined by Roman Reigns vs. John Cena with the return of Brock Lesnar afterward. Also, Becky Lynch’s return and controversial quick win over Bianca Belair. And much more with a chronological rundown of the entire show with star ratings.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO