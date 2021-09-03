News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/2 – WKH – The News: More data assessing Punk’s impact on AEW viewership so far, NXT’s latest viewership, WrestleMania 39 two nights, Tony Khan media scrum highlights and analysis, more (20 min)

September 3, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including the latest assessment of C.M. Punk’s ratings impact with updated AEW Dynamite numbers. Plus, NXT’s latest viewership numbers, a run through key things Tony Khan mentioned on today’s Media Q&A, WrestleMania 38 going to be two nights again, and death of Daffney, and more.

