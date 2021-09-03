VIP AUDIO 9/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Top Japanese wrestlers broken into tiers, lots of C.M. Punk and Cole topics, Ric Flair at NWA, Hardy-Lita-Edge, Nick Khan-Tony Khan (107 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Todd responds to a listener who claims people who listen to podcasts at accelerated speeds are not crazy.
- C.M. Punk’s debut is way bigger than suggested by early TV ratings.
- Best case and worse case scenarios discussion expanded
- Ranking around 15 top Japanese stars by tier.
- What is likelihood that C.M. Punk’s character drastically changes soon from this Happy Punk persona we’ve seen so far?
- Is Darby going to be cooled off by Punk feud?
- A listener’s case for why Paul Logan might seem like a nice guy but his actions contradict that.
- Can Todd make a case for Adam Cole actually not being a great signing for AEW?
- Did Ric Flair seem wistful at NWA 73?
- Could Triple H and Shawn Michaels showing up in AEW beat Punk’s pop?
- Is Rampage following a Saturday Night’s Main Event late-night formula for formatting?
- More talk about podcast speed.
- What is the creative process for AEW?
- Should AEW debut Adam Cole and not Bryan Danielson at the end of All Out on Sunday?
- How cool was the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge love triangle storyline?
- Comparing Nick Khan and Ton Khan: In what ways is comparing them fair and in what ways not at all fair? Are there any redeeming qualities to Nick Khan’s public approach?
- Will Punk incorporate MMA moves into his wrestling style?
- Who will be the first MMA fighter to convincingly beat a Paul brother?
- Who will be the next MMA crossover star in pro wrestling?
- What would make WWE and Vince McMahon change?
- Would Tony Khan taking on more of a role with the Jaguars of the NFL affect AEW?
- What current wrestlers would make good trainers in the future?
- Who is on WWE’s roster who could replace Roman Reigns as WWE’s top star?
- Should Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) use the “Ruby Soho” entrance song if she joins AEW?
- Is AEW too publicly self-satisfied?
- Shouldn’t there have been some physicality between Punk and Darby?
- What pro wrestling move would be named after Wade or Todd? What would it be called?
- Looking back at the potentials of Percy Watson, Lucky Cannon, Eli Cottonwood, and Brodus Clay?
- Have you travelled to England?
- Why is anyone feeling the least bit bad for Triple H in this NXT situation given his history?
- Why is Darby Allin escaping Speaking Out scrutiny?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply