VIP AUDIO 9/2 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW All Out preview and evaluating the build on Dynamite, NXT changes, reviews of NWA events, New Japan preview, Raw, SD, UFC, more (140 min)

September 3, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

  • WWE Smackdown including all the Summerslam fallout
  • WWE Raw including the Charlotte-Nia Jax match, Damian Priest pinning Drew McIntyre
  • NXT on USA and the Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard taking over NXT
  • AEW Rampage and whether the pre-taped format was a detriment
  • AEW Dynamite including the final hype for AEW All Out
  • A preview of the All Out PPV
  • The latest AEW ratings and what the lack of a sustained big increase does and doesn’t indicate about Punk’s value
  • A preview of New Japan’s weekend events
  • A review of both NWA events last weekend including the All Women’s show and the Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch match and the Ric Flair appearance at The Chase.
  • A review of UFC Fight Night
  • Reaction to the sad news of Daffney’s suicide and its potential connetion to brain trauma

