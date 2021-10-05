NXT Championship match announced for Halloween Havoc

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Halloween Havoc will return to NXT on October 26. On that show, Tommaso Ciampa will defend the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker.
Can @bronbreakkerwwe go from "intern" to "PhD" in three weeks?
Only time will tell when @NXTCiampa defends his #NXTTitle at #HalloweenHavoc! #WWENXT https://t.co/SCUxovKv4Z pic.twitter.com/VqEvoG1D1T
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 6, 2021
On this week’s episode of NXT, Ciampa addressed Breakker’s championship demand from last week during an in-ring promo. Breakker walked to the ring and again demanded a shot at the title. Ciampa agreed to the match saying that Breaker had a couple weeks to go from “intern to PhD.”
Ciampa won the NXT Championship on the first episode of NXT 2.0. He is a two-time champion and previously relinquished the title due to injury.
