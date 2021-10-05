News Ticker

NXT Championship match announced for Halloween Havoc

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 5, 2021

Halloween Havoc will return to NXT on October 26. On that show, Tommaso Ciampa will defend the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Ciampa addressed Breakker’s championship demand from last week during an in-ring promo. Breakker walked to the ring and again demanded a shot at the title. Ciampa agreed to the match saying that Breaker had a couple weeks to go from “intern to PhD.”

Ciampa won the NXT Championship on the first episode of NXT 2.0. He is a two-time champion and previously relinquished the title due to injury.

