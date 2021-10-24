FREE PODCAST 10/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Cody booed, on-site reports including post-show happenings, Tourney Speculation, live callers (165 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite, which included trying to figure out why Cody Rhodes was heavily and relentlessly booed by the Orlando crowd in his main event match against Malikai Black. Also, Kenny Omega’s low-rent one-liners, Hangman Page’s weak follow-up to last week’s stellar promo, speculation on where the two tournaments are headed, MJF’s promo, Lance Archer landing on his head and whether the match should have continued, and more with live callers. Also, an in-depth conversation with two on-site correspondents with details on what happened with C.M. Punk, Tony Khan, and others after Dynamite ended, Archer’s trip to the back after his injury, crowd size, vitriol toward Cody, pre-show taping, and more.

