FREE PODCAST 10/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell dive into “Rhodes to the Top” season finale, Becky-Charlotte dust-up, WWE post-draft, Reigns-Heyman-Lesnar, Bound for Glory, more (142 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They dive into the season finale of “Rhodes to the Top” with thoughts on Cody coping with being booed, impressions of Brandi, and Arn Anderson seemingly thinking Aleister Black is some unknown upstart kid getting a big rub from Cody. They also cover the Charlotte-Becky Lynch dust-up with an attempt to understand Charlotte’s perspective and whether she’d be a good signing for AEW. Then a look at the post-Draft roster alignment and the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar post-Crown Jewel angle. They answer a variety of listener questions from the Mailbag including Seth Rollins admitting he doesn’t even know what his character is. They discuss Lance Archer’s reaction to landing on his head, WWE scheduling a PPV on Labor Day weekend next year when AEW usually runs All Out, and Impact’s Bound for Glory ending with two World Title changes, and more.

