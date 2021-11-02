Update on A.J. Styles absence from Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A.J. Styles has been out of action and off WWE television since losing a tag team match with Omos against RK-Bro for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Styles is currently dealing with a non-injury, medical issue and the timetable for his return is unknown. The report did not elaborate as to what the medical issue is.

Styles and Omos are former tag team champions and Styles a former WWE Champion.

