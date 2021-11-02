NXT 2.0 TakeOver event reportedly scheduled

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 will continue to run specialty TakeOver events, or something of the like.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that the very first NXT 2.0 TakeOver show will take place on Sunday December 5. No matches have been announced for the show at this time, but it’s the first TakeOver event to happen since NXT rebranded earlier this fall. The report didn’t reveal whether the “TakeOver” name will stick moving forward.

NXT 2.0’s recent Halloween Havoc show featured a handful of championship matches including Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, and Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Ciampa was the only champion to retain their title.

