New champion to open this week’s episode of NXT 2.0

New NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, will open this week’s episode of NXT 2.0. Rose took to social media and revealed the news on Tuesday afternoon. Rose didn’t revealed what she would say, but simple stated she had “some tricks up her sleeve.

Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez at last week’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT 2.0. In addition to Rose, tonight’s episode will feature Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis against Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.

