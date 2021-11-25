VIP AUDIO 11/24 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Rollins fan attack, Punk-MJF promo exchange, Survivor Series, “Southside,” “Mutant Year Zero,” more (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and Trav talk the Seth Rollins fan attack. Rich makes Travis watch the entire C.M. Punk-MJF promo exchange, an exchange that will go down as a great segment, remembered by many. So many great lines and zingers, it is worth going out of your way to watch. Rich doesn’t have much good to say about Survivor Series. Rich wants everyone to watch “Southside” on HBO Max; hilarity is promised. Travis complains about the difficulty of “Mutant Year Zero” for Playstation. Book club and the mailbag segment.

