SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/24 – East Coast Cast #574 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss a mediocre Survivor Series and the fallout on Raw including Big E's promo and win, Rollins attacked by fan, more (86 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:26:30 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On the show this week, the fellas talk Survivor Series and its mediocrity. One good match and a bunch of TV filler. The fallout on Monday Night Raw saw Big E cut a good promo acknowledging his defeat at the pay-per-view, then getting a solid win and fighting off all comers. Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan that legit thought Seth scammed him out of money on Twitter. The sad story of that young man. All of your favorite wrestlers cannot go to AEW and it is time to accept that fact. Live calls and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO