ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER 11/26 (Spoiler-Free): Black Friday Edition; Kingston vs. Garcia, Baker vs. Riho with Championship Implications, Cole & Fish vs. Cassidy & Wheeler

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER

NOVEMBER 26, 2021

CHICAGO, IL. AT THE WINTRUST ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations)

Frank’s Note

There is a spoiler report providing results of tonight’s show available here at the PWTorch.com. In light of that and for what’s it’s worth, I will only provide background information minus my analysis on the matches.

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

Darby Allin defeated Billy Gunn.

Jade Cargill defeated Red Velvet to advance in the TBS Championship tournament.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defeated Adam Cole & Bobby Fish.

Arena

Tonight’s episode of Rampage was recorded following Dynamite this past Wednesday. See Wednesday’s Dynamite primer for some information about the Wintrust Arena.

Tonight’s edition of Rampage has been titled the “Black Friday” edition of the program.

I hope that all of you wrestling fans had a great Thanksgiving! Thanks to you, we’re back TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT for Black Friday #AEWRampage on TNT! Don’t be afraid to put it on for your family + friends, it’s a great card aimed to make you proud to be a wrestling fan TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/RkFUfDXtc6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2021

Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

On the November 17 edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston was being interviewed by Tony Schiavone. 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) along with Daniel Garcia interrupted. Garcia gloated about lasting longer with CM Punk than he did at Full Gear. Punk defeated Garcia several weeks ago on an edition of Rampage. Eddie told Garcia to be a man and not let anybody speak for him. He would have more respect for him that way. He pushed Garcia away, said he was going to catering, and wished he could have one promo not interrupted.

On Dark this week, Garcia & 2point0 defeated Adrien Soriano & Gabriel Hodder & Matthew Omen in what was basically a squash match. Eddie posted a video on his social media:

AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Riho; Riho Gets Championship Match with Victory

Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel were having a “Friendsgiving” dinner with Tony Schiavone this past Wednesday. Tony revealed with video footage that during the last time they were in Chicago, at All Out back in August, former champion Riho was not eliminated correctly from the Casino Battle Royal that took place on that show. The winner of that match, Ruby Soho, earned a shot at Britt but came up short during their match at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York.

As a result of this, Tony Khan booked a match for tonight between Dr. Baker and Riho. If Riho wins, she earns a match for the AEW Women’s World Championship at a show to be determined.

Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Wheeler Yuta & Orange Cassidy

In a backstage segment, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish were expressing their frustrations with losing lately. Cole and the Young Bucks lost to Christian Cage & Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) at Full Gear. Last week on Rampage, Cole & Fish lost to Jurassic Express. Cole talked about the Bucks not being cleared and said he knew that because he talked to them every day, and they’re liked family. In walked Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta of the Best Friends (now part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling stable Chaos). Cole pointed out Taylor is without his friend Trent and how could he along with Cassidy and Yuta be true “best friends.”

Later in the show we learned that Cole & Fish would team up to take on Cassidy & Yuta tonight.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!