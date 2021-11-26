THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 11/25: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Steve Maclin

Maclin had a really good week, with a match against Laredo Kid on last week’s TV show and a three-way X Division Title match against Kid and champion Trey Miguel at Turning Point. Maclin was impressive in both matches and kept up with Trey and Kid, who are best known for their exciting, high-flying style. The finish of the Turning Point match would seem to lead to a one-on-one match between Maclin and Trey, which should be really fun to watch.

Impact Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. Minoru Suzuki

Alexander’s road to a championship re-match continued with this win over the NJPW star. The action-packed match had the crowd engaged for it’s 15 minute duration and ended with Alexander getting the C-4 Spike on Suzuki for the win.

Impact TV Results (11/18/21):

-Steve Maclin beat Laredo Kid

-The IInspiration beat The Undead Bridesmaids

-Doc Gallows beat Hikuleo

-The Demon, Crazy Steve, and Black Taurus beat Johnny Swinger, Hernandez, and Fallah Bahh

-Josh Alexander beat Minoru Suzuki

Turning Point Results (11/20/21):

-Chris Sabin beat Ace Austin

-Eric Young & Joe Doering beat Heath & Rhino

-Rich Swann beat VSK

-W. Morrissey beat Matt Cardona

-The IInspiration beat Decay

-Trey Miguel beat Laredo Kid and Steve Maclin

-Mickie James beat Mercedes Martinez

-The Good Brothers beat Chris Bey & Hikuleo

-Moose beat Eddie Edwards

In the News:

Jonah (formerly Bronson Reed in NXT) debuted at Turning Point and attacked Josh Alexander during a promo segment… The next Impact Plus special will be Throwback Throwdown II on December 18th from Louisville, Kentucky… The Hard To Kill PPV in January will feature the first ever Ultimate X match featuring the Knockouts division. The match will determine a number one contender for the Knockouts Title… New shirts available at shopimpact.com include an “I Am Chris Sabin” shirt (based on the Sabin vs. Ace Austin feud) and a championship t-shirt for Moose.

Coming Up:

The only thing announced for the Thanksgiving edition of Impact TV is the debut of Wrestle House 2.

