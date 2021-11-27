FREE PODCAST 11/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Lesnar returning, Drew excluded, Sami ruins Hardy celebration, Heyman-Braxton chemistry, Toni Storm’s bad night, live callers, emails (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from PWTorch.com and “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” VIP podcast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss Brock Lesnar’s suspension being lifted, Drew McIntyre being excluded, the Paul Heyman-Kayla Braxton chemistry, Sami Zayn ruining Jeff Hardy’s celebration, Toni Storm’s rough night, the Naomi-Sonya Deville storyline, Xia Li’s vignettes, Ridge Holland, and more. PWTorch VIP contributor Javier Machado joins for the late roundtable discussion, too.

