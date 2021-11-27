News Ticker

WWE Hall of Famer set for return on Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 27, 2021

Edge will be making his WWE return on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE revealed the news on social media.

This is Edge’s first appearance on Raw since beating Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel inside Hell in a Cell. There is no word regarding what Edge will be doing on the show at this time.

Two matches for this week’s Raw have announced as well. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor and Kevin Owens vs. Big E have both been made official for the show.

