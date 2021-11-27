News Ticker

Major Cody match added to Dynamite on Wednesday

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 27, 2021

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling
Cody Rhodes will face Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Idolo attacked Cody on this week’s Dynamite, which served as the foundation for this match.

Andrade won their previous encounter. Other matches on the show include Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in a TBS Championship Tournament match and Bryan Danielson vs. Alan Angels.

