FREE PODCAST 12/5 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-5-2016) Keller talks with callers about Enzo-Lana, Jericho-Owens, Charlotte slaps Ric, on-site correspondent (101 min.)

December 6, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show, we jump back to the Dec. 5, 2016 Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks with callers immediately after Raw ended with tons of varied thoughts on key segments including the pros and cons of the Enzo and Lana hotel room segment, the Chris Jericho-Kevin Owens saga, the presentation of Jack Gallagher, the show-closing Charlotte-Ric Flair angle, plus much more with callers from all over the world including Australia and India and even Long Island.

