VIP AUDIO 12/10 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Ian Riccaboni – Emotions the day before Final Battle, development under Kevin Kelly in ROH, is he going to retire if ROH doesn’t come back from hiatus, more (28 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by Ring of Honor announcer Ian Riccaboni for a brand new interview on Radican Worldwide ahead of the Final Battle PPV on Dec. 11. Riccaboni begins the show talking about his emotions the day before Final Battle, the last ROH show before the company goes on Hiatus, and a discussion he had about ROH with his lifelong barber. Ian then talks about how he got his start in announcing and how Kevin Kelly helped him develop before he eventually became ROH’s full time announcer. Riccaboni also talks about working with partners Colt Cabana and Caprice Coleman and how he developed chemistry with them and what each has meant to his career. Riccaboni posted on Twitter that he would likely quit wrestling if ROH doesn’t return after going on hiatus. He provides an update about whether or not that mindset has changed and discusses whether or not he has any offers on the table after Final Battle. Riccaboni then talks about what makes ROH so special to him both as a fan and later an employee of the company. Riccaboni also talks about calling what will be a moment in time tomorrow with Final Battle being the last ROH event before the company goes on hiatus. He talks about what it will mean to get to say goodbye. Finally, Riccaboni discusses which match he is looking forward to most at Final Battle.

Final Battle airs live on Honor Club, PPV, and Fite TV on Dec. 11.

