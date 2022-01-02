FREE PODCAST 1/2 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-2-2017) Goldberg-Reigns staredown, Strowman vs. Sami, Bailey vs. Jax, on-site correspondent (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Jan. 2, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talk with callers immediately after Raw including thoughts on Goldberg, the show-closing angle hyping the Royal Rumble, Bayley vs. Nia Jax, the Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn match, and much more including another on-site correspondent giving us an in-person review of the program including details on what didn’t air on USA Network.

