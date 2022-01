SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown last Friday (1/7) drew 2.271 million viewers, a bit above where it was before the holidays. The Christmas Eve edition drew 1.972 million. The prior four weeks averaged 2.156 million. It did draw 2.303 million on Dec. 17, but otherwise hasn’t hit 2.2 million or higher since Oct. 22.

The Jan. 8, 2021 episode, one year ago, drew 2.020 million, an episode emanating from ThunderDome.