AEW Rampage rating for episode featuring Hook vs. Solo, Cole vs. Atlas in his AEW debut, six-man street fight, more

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

January 10, 2022

Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage (1/7) drew a 0.43 cable household rating (percent of homes with cable who watched) and an average viewership of 588,000. The rating was the highest since the 0.45 on Nov. 18 and the viewership was essentially tied with the 598,000 from two weeks ago. It was otherwise the highest viewership since Nov. 5. The prior four non-holiday episodes averaged 501,000. Since Oct. 1, all episodes of Rampage have averaged 541,000 viewers.

