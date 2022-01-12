FREE PODCAST 1/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Rey Fenix injury, Jake Atlas injury, Adam Cole as No. 1 contender, Tony Nese joins company, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the injury to Rey Fenix. Other topics include the injury to Jake Atlas, Adam Cole as the No. 1 contender, Tony Nese joins the company, Cody says he regrets the Anthony Ogogo feud, Tony teases another “dream signing,” and more. Plus listener emails on Tony Khan, WWE booking, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO