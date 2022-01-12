News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/11 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite preview and key factors to look for, Rampage and Battle of the Belts ratings, Jake Atlas update, social media notes, more (18 min.)

January 12, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • A sleeper episode of AEW Dynamite with a compelling line-up. Key things to watch for.
  • Ticket sales update on Raleigh, including reduced seating in recent days.
  • Rampage and Battle of the Belts ratings.
  • Beach Break theme shows announced.
  • Notes on tonight’s AEW Dark including a big Matt Hardy-Hangman Page stipulation.
  • Jake Atlas knee injury update.
  • Social media notes

