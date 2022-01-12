VIP AUDIO 1/11 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite preview and key factors to look for, Rampage and Battle of the Belts ratings, Jake Atlas update, social media notes, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- A sleeper episode of AEW Dynamite with a compelling line-up. Key things to watch for.
- Ticket sales update on Raleigh, including reduced seating in recent days.
- Rampage and Battle of the Belts ratings.
- Beach Break theme shows announced.
- Notes on tonight’s AEW Dark including a big Matt Hardy-Hangman Page stipulation.
- Jake Atlas knee injury update.
- Social media notes
