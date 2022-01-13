FREE PODCAST 1/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Moynahan: Punk dominated by Wardlow, Britt and Cole united on camera, Hangman-Archer, Brodie King, live callers, emails (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Patrick Moynahan, host of the new PWTorch Dailycast’s weekly “’90s Pastcast” show along with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent (Jonny Fairplay!). They discuss the on-air acknowledgment of the Adam Cole-Britt Baker relationship, the return of Lance Archer attacking “Hangman” Adam Page, the C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow match including AEW’s choice of finish, and much more on a densely packed episode.

