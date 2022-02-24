FREE PODCAST 2/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Krol: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, MJF master promo, Kingston and Jericho face to face, more (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include MJF’s master promo on C.M. Punk, avenues to book that match, pros and cons of the Kingston/Jericho confrontation, prospects of Danielson vs. Moxley, and more. Enjoy!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO