Dexter Lumis returns to WWE

Dexter Lumis is the latest former NXT wrester to return to WWE since Triple H took over as head of talent relations.

After A.J. Styles beat Miz in a No DQ match in the main event of Raw, Styles was shown looking into the crowd with concern as the police tackled somone near ringside. When the person stood up, the fans cheered as it was revealed to be Dexter Lumis. The announcers quietly asked if it was Lumis in the crowd, but it was difficult to hear them as they were acting like the appearance was off script.

WWE has posted footage of Lumis being arrested on their Instagram since Raw ended. Lumis was originally released from WWE back in April after being featured heavily in NXT in a storyline with Indi Hartwell. Lumis is the latest former NXT wrestler to return to WWE following Karrion Kross and Scarlett this past Friday on NXT and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam last month.

