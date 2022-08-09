FREE POVIP AUDIO 8/8 – WKPWP Raw Post-Show: Keller & Peteani: Positive signs continue in Levesque era, Ciampa shines against Lashley, on-site reports, live calls (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails plus two on-site correspondents from Cleveland, Ohio. They open discussing the focus on the Women’s Tag Team Tournament. They move to discuss the standout Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa match, Ciampa earning his TV time in the ring and on the mic so far, other signs of change under Paul Levesque’s leadership as Head of Creative, and more with live callers throughout. Also, two on-site reports from in the arena including what happened off-camera and crowd responses. Then Javier Machado, PWTorch VIP contributor, joins the show to discuss his top takeaways and optimism about WWE right now.

