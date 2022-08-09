VIP AUDIO 8/8 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Levesque’s booking philosophy continues to emerge, Lashley vs. Ciampa, Women’s Tag Tourney begins, KO returns, Dexter Lumis (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Paul Levesque’s booking philosophy continuing to emerge, plus Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa for the U.S. Title, the Women’s Tag Tourney begins, Kevin Owens returns, Dexter Lumis shows up, and more.

